'Harry Potter' actor Tom Felton carted off after collapse at celebrity golf event
Published
'Harry Potter' actor Tom Felton, competing in the Ryder Cup celebrity match Thursday, was carted from the course after an apparent medical event.
Felton, who celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday, suffered an apparent medical emergency
Tom Felton has been carried off a US golf course after appearing to collapse during a celebrity tournament.