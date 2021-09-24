Tom Felton: Harry Potter star collapses during celebrity golf match
Published
The actor, 34, is carried off a golf course after collapsing during a celebrity match in the US.Full Article
Published
The actor, 34, is carried off a golf course after collapsing during a celebrity match in the US.Full Article
Felton, who celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday, suffered an apparent medical emergency
Tom Felton has been carried off a US golf course after appearing to collapse during a celebrity tournament.