Kim Yo-jong says North Korea open to ending war if conditions met
Kim Yo-jong was responding to a renewed call from the South to officially declare an end to the Korean War.Full Article
North Korean officials this week issued conflicting statements reacting to a South Korean reiteration of its call to formally end..
The sister of Kim Jong-un said she was open to the idea if the South stopped its "hostile policies".