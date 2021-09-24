US Open champion Emma Raducanu has enjoyed a somewhat less pressured game of tennis as she faced the Duchess of Cambridge in a homecoming celebration at the National Tennis Centre in southwest London.Full Article
Tennis star Emma Raducanu takes on Duchess of Cambridge at homecoming event
