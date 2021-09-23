Flag to honour residential school survivors unveiled by National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation
Published
The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation has unveiled a flag to honour residential school survivors.Full Article
Published
The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation has unveiled a flag to honour residential school survivors.Full Article
Communities across Canada are set to mark the country's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation today, honouring Indigenous..
Survivors of residential schools shared devastating stories of childhood trauma on the eve of the first National Day of Truth and..