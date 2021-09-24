Book Review: ‘Cloud Cuckoo Land,’ by Anthony Doerr
Published
“Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Doerr’s first novel since “All the Light We Cannot See,” unites five characters over a millennium in a tribute to books and those who love them.Full Article
Published
“Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Doerr’s first novel since “All the Light We Cannot See,” unites five characters over a millennium in a tribute to books and those who love them.Full Article
Editor Nan Graham explains why she loves Anthony Doerr's new novel, CLOUD CUCKOO LAND.Check out more entries in the Why We Love It..