Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Debbie Dingell get into shouting match on US Capitol steps
The Democratic congresswoman from Michigan yelled that Greene should be more civil, instead of always being a disruptive, disrespectful colleague.
Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Debbie Dingell (D-MI) got into a screaming match on the outdoor Capitol steps on Friday.
