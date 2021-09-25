Gulab Cyclone: IMD issues yellow alert in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh & West Bengal
Published
As per the IMD, the cyclone can cross the coasts of South Odisha North Andhra Pradesh around Kalingapatnam by the evening of 26 SeptemberFull Article
Published
As per the IMD, the cyclone can cross the coasts of South Odisha North Andhra Pradesh around Kalingapatnam by the evening of 26 SeptemberFull Article
Reports say the Punjab Congress has reached a consensus on inducting seven MLAs and dropping five from former CM Amarinder..