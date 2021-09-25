Another 122 COVID-19 deaths and a further 31,348 cases have been recorded in the UK in the latest 24-hour reporting period, government figures show.Full Article
Another 122 COVID deaths reported as 31,348 test positive across the UK
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
8 elderly nuns in Manila succumb to COVID-19; outbreak hits seminary
CNA
Congregation of the Religious of the Virgin Mary motherhouse, Quezon City, Philippines / RamonFVelasquez/Wikimedia..
Advertisement
More coverage
Mississippi Governor: Biden’s Mask Mandate is an ‘Attack’ on Federal Workers
VOA News
The governor of the U.S. state with the highest COVID deaths per capita rate said he sees President Joe Biden’s mask mandate..