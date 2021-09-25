Teesside International Airport has closed its runway for the weekend after an incident involving a light aircraft left three people in hospital with injuries.Full Article
Airport shuts for the weekend after light aircraft incident left three people in hospital
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Teesside Airport light aircraft incident leaves one seriously injured
Three people taken to hospital following an incident at Teesside International Airport.
BBC News
Teesside International Airport runway closed following light aircraft incident
Three people were taken to hospital following an incident at Teesside International Airport.
BBC News