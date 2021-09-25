Britain's Okolie retains WBO cruiserweight title with third-round knockout
Published
Britain's Lawrence Okolie retains his world cruiserweight title with a comfortable third-round knockout of Dilan Prasovic.Full Article
Published
Britain's Lawrence Okolie retains his world cruiserweight title with a comfortable third-round knockout of Dilan Prasovic.Full Article
Britain's Lawrence Okolie retains his world cruiserweight title with a comfortable third-round knockout of Dilan Prasovic.
Lawrence Okolie can start to look at unifying the cruiserweight division after making a successful first defence of his WBO title..