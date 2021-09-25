Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua to take heavyweight titles
Published
Anthony Joshua has failed to retain his heavyweight titles after being beaten by Oleksandr Usyk.Full Article
Published
Anthony Joshua has failed to retain his heavyweight titles after being beaten by Oleksandr Usyk.Full Article
Dillian Whyte made an attempt to console Anthony Joshua straight after his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night. Britain’s..
Usyk was giving up three inches in height and four in reach, as well as nearly 20lbs in weight, but the former undisputed world..