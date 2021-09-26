Polls have opened in the German election that will decide who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after 16 years in charge of Europe's biggest economy.Full Article
Germany goes to polls in election to decide Angela Merkel's successor
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
German election 2021: Polls open in race to succeed Angela Merkel — live updates
Deutsche Welle
Polls have already opened in Germany as voters choose a new parliament. The outcome will determine who gets to replace Angela..
Advertisement
More coverage
Merkel warns against socialist swing as Germans head to the polls
FOXNews.com
Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned voters Saturday that a socialist government could “strangulate” businesses and..
-
Merkel Makes Final Push for Successor in Germany's Knife-Edge Polls
VOA News
-
Germany elections: Who will replace Angela Merkel? What you need to know
FOXNews.com
-
German national election too close to call, polls suggest, as key candidates hold final rallies
Upworthy
-
German election to set direction after 16 years under Merkel
CTV News