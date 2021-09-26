'There's plenty of fuel': Transport secretary urges motorists to fill up 'when they need to'
The transport secretary has said "there's plenty of fuel" in the country as he urged motorists to only fill up "when they need to".Full Article
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says there is "plenty" of petrol to go round amid shortage fears despite delivery issues..