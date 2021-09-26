Labour conference: Angela Rayner won't apologise now for calling Johnson 'scum'
Labour's deputy leader says she will say sorry when the PM apologises for past "racist" comments.Full Article
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has refused to apologise for describing senior Tories as “scum”.
Angela Rayner has declined to apologise for calling the Conservatives "scum", saying she was using "street language" to convey her..