Lewis Hamilton takes 100th win in Russian Grand Prix as Lando Norris spins in rain
Published
Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix after a frantic last few laps caused by heavy rain dashed Lando Norris' hopes of a maiden victory.Full Article
Published
Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix after a frantic last few laps caused by heavy rain dashed Lando Norris' hopes of a maiden victory.Full Article
Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix - the 100th of his career - after rain had the final say in the outcome.
Lewis Hamilton claimed a dramatic last-gasp win at the incident-packed Russian Grand Prix to retake the lead of the F1 Drivers'..