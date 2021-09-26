'Harry Potter' alum Tom Felton is 'on the mend' after collapse at celebrity golf event
"Harry Potter" alum Tom Felton says he's "on the mend" and "feeling better by the day" after collapsing at a Ryder Cup celebrity golf tournament.
At the time of his collapse, the actor was taking part in a celebrity golf tournament as a part of this year`s Ryder Cup
The 34-year-old actor had to be stretchered off the course after he fell ill