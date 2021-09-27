Liz Cheney tells '60 Minutes' that 'I was wrong' to oppose gay marriage in past
Cheney told '60 Minutes' she has little affection for Biden, who she believes has embraced harmful polices for the economy and national security.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Liz Cheney says she was wrong to oppose gay marriage in the past, a stand that once split her family...