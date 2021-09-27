German election: Centre-left Social Democrats narrowly beat Merkel's conservative Union bloc
Both the SPD and the Union bloc are hoping to get into a coalition with the Greens and Free Democrats.Full Article
Election officials say centre-left Social Democrats have won a slight majority
German candidate Armin Laschet says Angela Merkel's Union bloc will do "everything we can" to form a new government.The centre-left..