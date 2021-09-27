London police charge man with murder in Sabina Nessa's killing
British police charged a 36-year-old man on Monday with the murder of Sabina Nessa, a primary school teacher killed as she walked to meet a friend in London.Full Article
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering schoolteacher..
DETECTIVES investigating the murder of school teacher Sabina Nessa in south-east London have been seen at an address in Eastbourne.