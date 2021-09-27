A fireball passing through the atmosphere at 32,000 mph was caught on camera in North Carolina
Published
Over a hundred people reported seeing a fireball rip through the sky on the East Coast, but one home camera captured the phenomenon.
Published
Over a hundred people reported seeing a fireball rip through the sky on the East Coast, but one home camera captured the phenomenon.
The bright phenomenon was videoed above the coast of North Carolina Friday night. Sightings were also reported in South Carolina,..