'Let's do this': Democratic Rep. Karen Bass enters Los Angeles mayoral race
Published
Rep. Karen Bass, a high-profile member of the Democratic caucus on Capitol Hill, announced her plans to run for Los Angeles mayor.
Published
Rep. Karen Bass, a high-profile member of the Democratic caucus on Capitol Hill, announced her plans to run for Los Angeles mayor.
The six-term Democrat is one of the more high-profile names to enter the race to be L.A.'s next mayor.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass entered the 2022 race for Los Angeles mayor Monday, shaking up an already crowded field hoping to..