Sabina Nessa: Man appears in court charged with murder
Koci Selamaj, 36, is charged with the murder of the 28-year-old whose body was found in Kidbrooke.
A MAN charged with the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa has been remanded in custody after his first court appearance.
A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of the primary school teacher Sabina Nessa in southeast London.Koci Selamaj,