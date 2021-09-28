Gauri Khan drops adorable photo of Aryan Khan and AbRam's 'boys night out'
Published
As a child, Aryan made a brief appearance in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', and then dubbed for the Hindi version of 'The Lion King' as Simmba.Full Article
Published
As a child, Aryan made a brief appearance in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', and then dubbed for the Hindi version of 'The Lion King' as Simmba.Full Article
Shah Rukh Khan comments, "brothers who play together I guess stay together….", on sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan photos shared by..