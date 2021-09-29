A judge is expected to decide today whether Jamie Spears should be removed from his controversial role running his superstar daughter Britney's life.Full Article
Court set to rule on ending Britney Spears' father's control of her life
Father of Britney Spears suspended from conservatorship after 13 years
Belfast Telegraph
Britney Spears’s father has been suspended from his role overseeing the pop superstar’s estate and the conservatorship..
Britney Spears Hearing May Mean Freedom From Court Or Father
Newsy
Watch VideoJudge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls..