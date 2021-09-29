Katie Price charged with driving while disqualified following crash near her Sussex home
Katie Price has been charged with driving without having insurance and driving while disqualified following a crash, police have said.
Sussex Police said a 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs..