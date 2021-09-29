Business secretary 'not guaranteeing anything' over fuel crisis impact on Christmas
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said he is "not guaranteeing anything" over whether the fuel crisis will have an impact on Christmas.Full Article
Up to 90% of British fuel stations ran dry across major English cities on Monday after panic buying deepened a supply chain crisis..