Three more energy firms cease trading amid rising gas prices
Published
Energy firm Igloo, along with two others, have confirmed they are ceasing to trade as wholesale energy costs take their toll on small suppliers.Full Article
Enstroga, Igloo Energy and Symbio Energy are the latest to go under, Ofgem announces.
With predictions that more energy firms will buckle under the weight of rising gas prices, what do you do when your supplier goes..