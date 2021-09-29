Hurricane Sam to kick up 'life-threatening' surf along East Coast this weekend
Published
Expect some dangerous surf if you're headed to the beach this weekend along the East Coast. Hurricane Sam isn't expected to make landfall, however.
Published
Expect some dangerous surf if you're headed to the beach this weekend along the East Coast. Hurricane Sam isn't expected to make landfall, however.
Hurricane Sam remains a Category 4 storm in the Atlantic expected to create life-threatening surf and rip currents along the east..