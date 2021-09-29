Meet 'The Many Saints of Newark': Inside the criminal roots of 'The Sopranos' family tree

Meet 'The Many Saints of Newark': Inside the criminal roots of 'The Sopranos' family tree

USATODAY.com

Published

An in-depth look at the roots of 'The Sopranos' family tree as the long-awaited movie prequel, 'The Many Saints of Newark,' makes its debut.

Full Article