NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam Answer key, marking scheme, result date, OMR sheet - Latest updates
Published
It is to be noted that the NTA will also release the NEET 2021 OMR response sheet along with NEET 2021 entrance exam answer key.Full Article
Published
It is to be noted that the NTA will also release the NEET 2021 OMR response sheet along with NEET 2021 entrance exam answer key.Full Article
The cut-off score depends on several factors including the number of students who appeared in NEET entrance exam and total seats..