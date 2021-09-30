Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari takes over as new IAF chief from RKS Bhadauria
After joining the fighter stream of the IAF in December 1982, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari has a flying experience of more than 3,800 hours.Full Article
Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, who has served in various important capacities at both field formations and air..
A C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari & Air Chief..