'Horned crocodile-faced hell heron?' New species of dinosaur unearthed by fossil hunters
There are new characters available to star in a "Jurassic World" movie, as palaeontologists announced the discovery of two new species of dinosaur.
The carnivorous reptiles – described as a "hell heron" and a "riverbank hunter" – are thought to have been nine metres long
About 50 bones of the carnivorous dinosaurs are found on a beach in southern England.