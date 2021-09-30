Facebook grilled over mental health impact on kids
Published
Antigone Davis, Facebook's global head of safety, defended its stance on young people's mental health.Full Article
Published
Antigone Davis, Facebook's global head of safety, defended its stance on young people's mental health.Full Article
Watch VideoFacing outrage over its handling of internal research on harm to teens from Instagram, a Facebook executive is telling..
With the US Senate set to grill Facebook, the impact of social media on children’s mental health has become a critical issue for..