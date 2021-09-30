Tottenham 5-1 NS Mura: Harry Kane comes off bench to score hat-trick
Harry Kane comes off the bench to score a hat-trick as Tottenham record their first Europa Conference League win with victory over NS Mura.Full Article
Here's how we rated the Tottenham Hotspur players after their 5-1 victory against NS Mura in the Europa Conference League group..
Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as Tottenham moved on from their defeat by Arsenal and eased pressure on Nuno Espirito Santo by..