Consumer Bureau Chief Confirmed in Close Senate Vote
Published
The incoming director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Rohit Chopra, is expected to use his position to rein in financial firms.Full Article
Published
The incoming director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Rohit Chopra, is expected to use his position to rein in financial firms.Full Article
The Senate voted on Thursday to confirm Rohit Chopra as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a key agency..
As the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the gruff, highly decorated Army General Mark Milley reportedly was handpicked..