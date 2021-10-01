Scarlett Johansson and Disney settle poisonous lawsuit over 'Black Widow' pay
Published
"I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney," Scarlett Johansson announced after settling her lawsuit with Disney over "Black Widow."
Published
"I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney," Scarlett Johansson announced after settling her lawsuit with Disney over "Black Widow."
CAA’s acquisition of ICM Partners, accounced on Monday, is more than the marriage of two legacy talent agencies laser-focused on..
SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris has some words for Disney about its handling of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow lawsuit.