Disney resolves dispute with Scarlett Johansson over ''Black Widow' movie
Published
Johansson sued Disney in July, accusing it of breaching her contract when it offered the film on streaming at the same time it was playing in theatresFull Article
Published
Johansson sued Disney in July, accusing it of breaching her contract when it offered the film on streaming at the same time it was playing in theatresFull Article
CAA’s acquisition of ICM Partners, accounced on Monday, is more than the marriage of two legacy talent agencies laser-focused on..