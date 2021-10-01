Scarlett Johansson and Disney Reach Settlement Over 'Black Widow' Pay
Pay for actors is a contentious issue as Hollywood movies are released for streaming at the same time they hit theaters.Full Article
Scarlett Johansson and Disney have settled their legal battle over the actress’ salary from Black Widow, both parties announced..
Johansson accused Disney of costing her wages, which are tied to box office performance, by releasing the film in theaters and on..