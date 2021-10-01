Dr Dre, Eminem and Snoop Dogg among line-up announced for Super Bowl half-time show

Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eminem are among the artists that have been announced to perform at next year's Super Bowl half-time show.Full Article
