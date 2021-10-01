Peter Nygard charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement by Toronto police
Toronto police have charged former fashion mogul Peter Nygard with multiple counts of sexual assault, The Fifth Estate has learned.Full Article
Toronto police say they will lay multiple historic sexual assault charges against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard in connection..