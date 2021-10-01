Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth.Full Article
Princess Beatrice and husband reveal name of newborn daughter
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Princess Beatrice and husband Edo reveal the name of their newborn baby girl
Daily Record
As Beatrice's first child she made her entrance into the world at 11.42pm on Saturday in Chelsea and Westminster Hospital and..
Princess Beatrice announces name of baby daughter
Wales Online