British nationals visiting India will be subjected to COVID-19 tests and a 10-day quarantine, India has said, in retaliation for the same measures being imposed on Indians visiting the UK.Full Article
India retaliates to UK travel curbs by requiring COVID tests and quarantine for Britons
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Anger, confusion spread over UK's new COVID travel rules
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Travelers and authorities from India and some African countries are furious — and confused — about..
SeattlePI.com