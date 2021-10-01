Romania hospital fire: At least nine dead after blaze in Constanta
Published
It comes on the back of two other deadly hospital fires within the last year in Romania, raising concerns about the country’s ageing hospital infrastructure.Full Article
Published
It comes on the back of two other deadly hospital fires within the last year in Romania, raising concerns about the country’s ageing hospital infrastructure.Full Article
At least nine COVID-19 patients have died after a blaze ripped through a hospital in Romania.