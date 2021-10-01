Alex Jones will have to pay families in lawsuits over Sandy Hook shooting, judge rules
A judge issued a default judgment against Alex Jones, citing his bad faith in dealing with lawsuits by parents of children killed at Sandy Hook.
Infowars Host Alex Jones Must Pay Damages, To Sandy Hook Families After False Claims.
The conspiracy theorist was found..
Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist who hosts the right-wing commentary website Infowars, was found legally responsible in two..