COVID-19 deaths eclipse 700,000 in US as delta variant rages
Published
Tens of millions of Americans have refused to get vaccinated, allowing the highly contagious delta variant to tear through the country.Full Article
Published
Tens of millions of Americans have refused to get vaccinated, allowing the highly contagious delta variant to tear through the country.Full Article
It’s a milestone that by all accounts didn’t have to happen this soon. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 700,000 late..
It’s a milestone that by all accounts didn’t have to happen this soon.
The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed..