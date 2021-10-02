Philippines' Duterte Says He Will Retire From Politics

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Saturday he will not run for vice president in 2022 and will retire from politics, potentially paving the way for his daughter to contest the country's highest office. "The overwhelming... sentiment of the Filipinos is that I am not qualified, and it would be a violation of the constitution to circumvent the law, the spirit of the constitution" to run for the vice presidency, Duterte said. "Today I announce my retirement from politics."