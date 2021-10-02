Kellaway hat-trick as Australia beat Argentina to finish second in Rugby Championship
Published
Andrew Kellaway scores a hat-trick of tries as Australia beat Argentina 32-17 to finish second in the Rugby Championship.Full Article
Published
Andrew Kellaway scores a hat-trick of tries as Australia beat Argentina 32-17 to finish second in the Rugby Championship.Full Article
Andrew Kellaway scores a hat-trick of tries as Australia beat Argentina 32-17 to finish second in the Rugby Championship.
Andrew Kellaway scored a hat-trick as the Wallabies made it four wins in a row with a comprehensive 32-17 victory over Argentina on..