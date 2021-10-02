Staff in care homes who don't receive both vaccine jabs ahead of a looming deadline should "get out and get another job", Health Secretary Sajid Javid has warned.Full Article
'Get the jab or get another job': Javid in warning to care workers
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Care home workers who refuse Covid jab should not have job, health secretary Sajid Javid fumes
Tamworth Herald
Bromsgrove MP and health supremo Sajid Javid said they should not be working in the sector if they are not prepared to be..