A 38-year-old man has been arrested by Metropolitan Police officers after four people were attacked with a hammer in London.Full Article
Man arrested for allegedly attacking four people with a hammer
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Jury Tells Judge They Are At 'Impasse' In Alex Ewing's Murder Trial, Will Resume Deliberations Friday Morning
CBS 4 Denver
The jury in Arapahoe County will resume deliberations on Friday morning in the murder trial of Alex Ewing, the man accused of using..